Nitin Gadkari launches ‘blasting’ to build one of Asia’s longest tunnels Zojila Tunnel

new Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched the first ‘blasting’ in a virtual ceremony for work related to the construction of 14.15 km Zojila tunnel. It will be one of the largest tunnels in Asia. This will keep connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Leh throughout the year. Also Read – Modi government’s gift to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, approved special package of 520 crores

This project is very important from a strategic point of view, as Zojila pass is located on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway at an altitude of 11,578 feet. It remains closed during heavy snowfall in winter. Right now this route comes in the most dangerous way in the world in terms of driving a vehicle. This project is also sensitive from geo-strategic point of view. Also Read – After the release, Mehbooba Mufti released the audio message, ‘Don’t forget the black days, the insult of black judgment, the struggle will continue’

Inaugurating it in a virtual ceremony through ‘Blast’, Gadkari said that it is a ‘moment of glory’ for India. He said that the government exchequer will save Rs 4,000 crore by renovating this project. However, there is no compromise on safety and quality for this. Also Read – 10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir: First blasting for construction of Zojila Tunnel takes place in Ganderbal district Zojila Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions pic.twitter.com/PdJTeSn5B8 – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

This tunnel will maintain all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh on National Highway-1. This will also help in all-round economic and socio-cultural integration in Jammu and Kashmir.

The watershed moment in the road history of the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh is finally here. Today virtually started the ‘ceremonial blast’ of #ZojilaTunnel in the presence of MoS @Gen_VKSingh Ji,… pic.twitter.com/iYMKdOzlNM – Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 15, 2020

Under this, a tunnel of 14.15 kilometers will be constructed under Zojila pass at an altitude of about 3,000 meters on National Highway-1. At present, only six months of the year can be driven here.

The government has said that this tunnel will be a major achievement in the history of modern India after the completion of construction work. In view of the heavy military activities near the country’s border in Ladakh, Gilligut and Baltistan, this tunnel will also be very important from the point of view of defense of the country.