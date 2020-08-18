Nitish betrayed, no Dalit-Mahadalit leader to lead Bihar, Congress should bring forward Meira Kumar: Pappu Yadav

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief and former MP Pappu Yadav said here that Bihar should be headed by a Dalit or Mahadalit community leader. He urged the Congress to bring forward former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar and present a new option to the people of the state. Addressing a press conference here, former MP Pappu Yadav said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been cheating the people for the last 15 years, now in the epidemic like corona virus, the lives of common people are being played with. Also Read – Nitish Kumar is a political gambler, we will bring Ramraj in Bihar, said Pappu Yadav

He said, “When LJP chief Chirag Paswan showed a mirror to the government, JD (U) leaders started attacking him. The present government is eager to hold elections putting the lives of the public at risk. ” Also Read – UP: Body of Dalit woman removed from funeral pyre, funeral not allowed in cremation ground, Mayawati also burnt

Speaking on the inadequate representation of Dalits and backward politics in the state, Pappu Yadav said, “JD (U) and RJD have always used Dalits and backward classes for their political gains. Be it Jitan Ram Manjhi or Shyam Rajak or Uday Narayan Chaudhary. Both the ruling and opposition should issue a white paper about their 15-15 years of work. ” Also Read – Dalit apologized for touching bike, yet was stripped and beaten with sticks and shoes, filed a report against 13 people

The chanting president said, “After visiting 104 panchayats, I can say that the people of Bihar want change, they want a new option.” He said, “I will request the Congress to bring forward Meera Kumar and present a new option to the people of the state.” I am still firm on my point that Bihar should be headed by a Dalit or Mahadalit community leader. ”

Accusing the rigging of the Corona virus investigation, Pappu Yadav said that the government is deliberately positive negative people. He alleged that this is the reason that the suffix Amrit has been made the secretary of the Health Department. The government wants to conduct elections by entangling people in the epidemic.