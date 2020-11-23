Nitish Cabinet Expansion News: Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet next week, he can get a chance!

Nitish Cabinet Expansion News: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can expand his cabinet after a five-day assembly session. At present, there are 14 ministers in Nitish’s cabinet. The assembly session is starting in the state from today. Leaders of both the party say that there is a lot of pressure on the ministers. Many ministers have 5 to 6 departments. Anyway, there can be a total of 36 ministers in the state. In such a situation, the place of ministers is very empty. But it is believed that Nitish can have a maximum of 32 to 33 ministers in his cabinet. Also Read – Acid Attack in Saran: Acid attack in Saran in land dispute, 20 people injured, three arrested

Hindustan Times has quoted reports quoting sources that the expansion of the cabinet has been done after November 27. It is expected that this should be done in the first week of December. At present, in the current cabinet, there are 5 ministers from JDU quota, 7 from BJP quota and one leader each from Hamal and VIP party in relation to Nitish.

Right now, 17-18 new ministers can be appointed in the Nitish government. Being the largest party in the coalition, 10 more leaders can become ministers from the BJP quota. At the same time, 7 ministers can be made from Nitish's JDU. No other minister will be made from other smaller parties.

Sources in the NDA say that there can be 18 ministers from the BJP in the state while there can be a total of 12 ministers from the JDU. This is the agreement between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the names of possible names are also being discussed amidst the buzz of cabinet expansion. Many senior state BJP leaders are yet to find a place in the cabinet. These include the name of former state president Nandkishore Yadav.