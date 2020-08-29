Nitish government opened treasury for teachers before elections in Bihar, 15% salary increase

Bihar Government: Before the assembly elections in Bihar, the Nitish government has announced a 15 percent increase in the basic salary of teachers of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Bodies, which will benefit the teachers from April 1, 2021. Bihar Education Department has issued an order in this regard on Saturday. Also Read – Lockdown: The Department of Education took a big decision to open schools in Bihar, their concern increased ..

Let the state cabinet approve the new service conditions rules of teachers of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Bodies a few days ago, according to which more than three and a half lakh teachers have got the benefit of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) from September 2020 only. It has been said to be given. At the same time, the basic salary of these teachers has been increased by 15 percent. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish government took two big decisions, happy Education Department officials, said – thanks

According to the order of the Education Department, 1560 crores will be released for the salary of teachers working under the overall education campaign in July and August. The Bihar cabinet has approved the release of the amount, while the cabinet has approved the revised rates for the sixth and seventh pay structure of teachers and teaching staff, duly appointed before 15 February 2011 against the sanctioned posts in the 47 sanctioned culture schools of the state. Approval has also been given to grant from. Also Read – Tablighi Jamaat Case: Supreme Court Seeks Answer From Bihar Government On Lawsuits

On the other hand, in Sanskrit schools approved again, the teachers and post-teaching personnel appointed against the sanctioned post after 15 February 2011 will get a new salary with effect from March 5, 2019.

You will get a chance to transfer

Women and differently-abled teachers and librarians will get the benefit of voluntary transfer once outside their planning unit and their district, while male teachers and librarians will get the benefit from mutual consent (mutual). RK Mahajan said that there were many female teachers, who were appointed before marriage, but later they started having problems. Such women teachers will also benefit greatly from this decision.

Will get promotion

There will be promotion of qualified teachers from primary to middle school and secondary school to higher secondary school. In Middle and Higher Secondary School 50 percent of the posts will be filled by promotion. They will also be able to become publicity.