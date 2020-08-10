Nitish Kumar complains to PM Modi for Nepal, says this country is not cooperating in stopping floods

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in recent years, Nepal is not cooperating in flood prevention. In a meeting with Chief Ministers of 6 states headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting through video conferencing for flood situation and flood management in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in his address that due to excess rains in Nepal, North Bihar floods Is affected by Based on the Indo-Nepal agreement, the water resources department of Bihar performs flood management in the border areas. In recent years, the Government of Nepal is not cooperating fully. Also Read – PM Modi after meeting with Chief Ministers- better coordination between central-state agencies to deal with floods

Nitish said that "Bihar was completely affected by the dam breakage even during the Kosi tragedy in 2008. This year too, the Government of Nepal did not cooperate in the repair of the already built dam in Madhepura district and the repair of the dam built at No Man's Land in Madhubani. " He further said that the concerned officials of Bihar tried to find a solution after talking to the officials of Nepal, but they did not cooperate. He said, "The repair work which should have been completed by the middle of May was corrected by the end of June. We have done the work of strengthening the dam in our border area. "

The Chief Minister said that a provision of Rs 1,880 crore has been made by the 15th Finance Commission for the State Disaster Risk Management Fund for the year 2020-21. There is a provision of 20 percent State Disaster Mitigation Fund and 80 percent is divided into State Disaster Response Fund. Nitish said that there is no complete clarity in this regard. There is no need to separate this state disaster mitigation fund.

He said, “In the State Disaster Risk Fund, provision of 75 percent of the center and 25 percent of the state amount. A limit has been prescribed for spending 25 percent of the amount on gratulus relief. It should also be eliminated. This will reduce the economic burden on the state government coffers every year due to natural disasters. ” He said that there is a possibility of flood in the state till September. The Chief Minister said that at present, more than 74 lakh 20 thousand population of 2232 panchayats of 125 blocks of 16 districts of the state are affected by the floods. All necessary steps are being taken for relief and rescue. 23 teams of NDRF and 17 teams of SDRF are working continuously.