Nitish Kumar described the ‘farmer’s motion’ as the issue of a few spaces, enumerated the advantages of caste census

Patna: Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar has given a commentary in regards to the Kisan Andolan and the caste census. Nitish has described the farmers' motion as an issue of a few spaces. On the identical time, in regards to the caste census, it was once stated that there must be a census. That is for benefit. Caste census isn't important to divide the society however to unite it. The Leader Minister admitted that the industrial scenario has additionally been affected because of Corona. Speaking to newshounds after the Leader Minister's public court docket program, he stated that some other people talk and write towards the caste census, however it's not to divide the society.

Nitish Kumar said- Some other people stay talking and writing towards the caste census, however this isn't the case. It is vital to not divide the society however to unite it. He stated that voice may be being raised for caste census from many different states of the rustic. The verdict needs to be taken through the central govt. Now we have advised our level totally. No knowledge has come from the middle about this but.

Nitish stated that the census has now not began but. If caste census is held then everybody shall be benefitted. It is vital to convey ahead those that were left in the back of. On a query requested at the farmers' motion, the Leader Minister stated that this is a drawback of a few spaces. The central govt has additionally talked repeatedly. The Central Govt will do no matter it thinks have compatibility. When requested about linking the farmer's motion with politics, he didn't give any direct solution, however surely stated that if any person does politics on it, then it's the want of the ones other people, we've got not anything to mention in this.

Nitish Kumar said- Everybody who does politics has his personal other method. We paintings for the welfare of the folks and construction of the state. In Bihar, paintings was once performed within the path of accelerating the productiveness of agriculture through making an agricultural street map. Productiveness has higher in a large method. The procurement of meals grains has higher.

On a query associated with the expanding drawback of unemployment throughout the Corona duration, he stated that because of the interruption of many stuff because of Corona, it has naturally affected the industrial scenario. Describing it as important to do away with corona on the earliest, he stated that about 4 crore vaccinations were performed in Bihar. Corona investigations are being performed in huge numbers.