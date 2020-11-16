Nitish Kumar engaged in work as soon as he took oath, first cabinet meeting held at 11 am

Patna: Nitish Kumar took the oath of chief minister today after the victory in Bihar assembly elections. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday is held at 11 am. A total of 14 NDA MLAs have sworn in as ministers. Now the Protem Speaker has to be nominated. In such a situation, the first session of the assembly will be held on 23 November in Bihar. Also Read – Why did not make Deputy CM, Sushil Modi ask this thing to BJP, we will miss them: Nitish Kumar

Protem speakers will be selected in this session. Who will administer the oath to all the MLAs. After this process, speaker will be elected in Bihar. The post of assembly speaker has become a bit special this time. Because the NDA has only 3 more seats to form the government. In such a situation, Nitish government will nominate a leader who can run the government with stability. Also Read – PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar, said- NDA family will develop Bihar together

According to the news, BJP wants Nandkishore Yadav to be the Speaker of the Assembly. At the same time, RJD wants to make its leader a speaker. Nandkishore Yadav has been elected MLA from Patna Sahib assembly seat so far for the 7th time. In such a situation, Nandkishore Yadav is known as the big face of Bihar BJP. Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar, wrote ‘nominated’ Chief Minister, wrote- chair of …