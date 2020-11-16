Nitish Kumar: Ever had a government job in the electricity department, today became the Chief Minister of Bihar

Patna: Many people call Nitish Kumar by the name of ‘Good Governance Babu’. In such a situation, it is clear from the name that what is the image of Nitish in the eyes of the people. Nitish Kumar never supported corruption. Whether it was the dissolution of the JDU and RJD coalition government in Bihar over the fodder scam case of Lalu Prasad Yadav or the removal of him from the party due to Prashant Kishore’s rhetoric. Nitish has not always taken a hard decision in decision making. In such a situation, Nitish Kumar has become the Chief Minister once again after the NDA’s victory in the assembly elections. Nitish Kumar is sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time in his life. Today we are going to introduce you to the struggles of his life and will tell you how he entered his politics. Also Read – PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar, said- NDA family will develop Bihar together

Nitish Kumar was born on 01 March 1951 in Nalanda district of Bihar. His father Kaviraj Ram Lakhan was a legalist. Nitish Kumar used to be called his father Munna.

Government created leaving government job

Nitish Kumar has completed his schooling from Ganesh High School in Bakhtiyarpur. After this, he completed engineering studies from Bihar itself and started working in Bihar Electricity Department. However, his mind never got engaged in this job and he decided to leave the electricity department job and enter politics. Nitish Kumar got his recognition from the JP movement during Indira Gandhi’s government.

A movement changed lives

In the year 1974, there was a government of Indira Gandhi in the country. There was agitation all over the country about unemployment, inflation and corruption in the Congress government. This movement was led by Jai Prakash Narayan (JP Narayan). In Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan were leading this movement. Nitish Kumar played an important role in this movement. It is from here that Nitish Kumar’s political journey is considered to have started, because after this movement he gained a lot of recognition and people all over the country started recognizing him.

Family responsibility and poverty

Nitish Kumar’s father Kaviraj Ram Lakhan died in the year 1978. After this, the entire responsibility of the family fell on Nitish’s shoulder. People even tell that after the father’s death, Nitish did not have the money even to read the newspaper. Although earlier Nitish Kumar had contested the elections in 1977 from the Janata Party, but he had to face defeat in this election.

Wife raised election expenses

Despite fighting and losing elections on the Janata Party ticket in 1977, Nitish did not shy away from politics. After this, in the year 1985, he contested with Lok Dal. During this time, he was provided very little money from the party to contest elections. Election expenses could not be met for so little money. At such a time, Nitish’s wife Manju Sinha supported Nitish and gave him money. But Manju Sinha had also put a condition that if this election does not win, then Nitish will have to get away from politics. After that, Nitish Kumar’s wife gave him his savings money to Nitish Kumar so that he could contest the elections. Please tell that Manju Sinha was a teacher in Patna school.

Taste of victory

Nitish Kumar won the Bihar Assembly elections for the first time from Harnaut. After this, he never looked back and won one after another. In 1987, Nitish Kumar was elected president of the Yuva Lok Dal. In 2000, Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time. During this time his tenure lasted only 7 days and he had to resign. After this, Nitish Kumar was made railway minister in the year 2002 and he brought many reforms in the railway department. Instant online ticket facility is provided by Nitish Kumar. On 30 October 2003, he founded his own party Janata Dal United in which several parties were merged. Nitish Kumar is still the Chief Minister of Bihar.