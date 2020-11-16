Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar’s swearing in ceremony today, these leaders will become ministers

Nitish Kumar to take oath today at 4.30 pm: NDA government is going to be formed again this evening under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. On this, on Sunday, the leader of the NDA Legislature Party Nitish Kumar had submitted a claim. With this, the names of potential ministers to be included in the Nitish government are also being discussed. Phones have also started coming to potential ministers who took oath with Nitish Kumar. A big name in this is that of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Speaker of the Assembly. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has got a call from CM House. He has been elected MLA from Sarairanjan Assembly of Samastipur. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has also been in government before. He became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in 2015. Also Read – Bihar: Vision document will be created concerning Badh Chala Bihar Campaign

Vijay Chaudhary is considered very close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a member of the JDU core team. On the other hand, the names of some leaders joining the BJP in this new cabinet have started coming up. Tarkishore Prasad, who was elected MLA from Katihar for the fourth time, was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party and MLA Renu Devi from Betia on Sunday. There are indications that both can be made Deputy Chief Ministers in the new NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and BL Santosh are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony at 4.30 pm today. These leaders are reaching Patna this afternoon. The oath taking ceremony will be held at 4:30 pm at Raj Bhavan.

In the BJP Legislature Party meeting, Prasad was chosen as the leader and Renu Devi the deputy leader. The official Twitter handle of BJP Bihar said, “Many congratulations to Tarkishore Prasad on being elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party and Renu Devi for being elected Deputy Leader”. Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, party Several leaders including Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, state in-charge of the party Bhupendra Yadav took part.

In the meeting, Sushil Kumar Modi proposed Prasad’s name as the leader of the party Legislature Party and was supported by all the MLAs. Prasad will now take over this responsibility in place of Sushil Modi. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis tweeted, “Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the coalition in a meeting of the NDA Legislature held in Bihar today. I congratulate them very much. “

He said, “Tarkishore Prasad ji will be the leader of BJP Legislature Party and deputy leader of NDA. Renu Devi was elected as the deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Greetings to both of them and lots of best wishes. ”Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also congratulated Prasad and Renu Devi.