Nitish Kumar Political History: Nitish Kumar understands the beauty of time in politics, once again will take power of Bihar

Patna: Nitish Kumar, who specializes in the art of making friends, enemies and enemies at the right time in politics and has been in power in Bihar for nearly 15 years, is once again ready to sit on the post of Chief Minister in Bihar. Even though JD (U) ‘s performance in the election this time is not the same and it has got only 43 seats this time as compared to 71 seats in the last assembly elections in 2015, but this time Nitish Kumar who understands the prowess of political times. He managed to remain the Chief Minister. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020 Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan himself won a seat, but Nitish made BJP’s younger brother

Nitish Kumar, who emerged as a leader from Mandal’s politics, is credited with providing good governance to Bihar, but his opponents have been accusing him of being opportunistic. Irrespective of whether it is called political opportunism or his intelligence, Nitish’s tricks on the political chessboard have kept him in power for years. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Chirag becomes villain for Nitish, fire rises again after crushing defeat, know

Nitish did not allow Hindutva forces to dominate in Bihar, which holds an important place in the politics of the country, and because of his stature in the state, the BJP aligned Nitish by not making anyone a candidate from his party in Bihar despite forming a government at the Center. On behalf of the candidate declared. Also Read – ‘If BJP makes Nitish CM again, credit will go to Shiv Sena’

Kumar, who is known for thinking well on all his options before making any political move, never hesitates to go against the waves. Kumar, who studied engineering, played an active role in the JP movement, turned down a job offer in the state electricity department and decided to play political gambling. It is a big deal for an educated youth of Bihar to decide to try his luck in politics by turning down a “government job”.

Unlike Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan, who had joined politics in the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan, Kumar did not win the election for long. He won the Harnaut assembly seat for the first time as a Lok Dal candidate in the 1985 assembly elections, although the Congress had won an overwhelming majority in that election. This election was held a few months after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Four years after the first electoral victory, he was elected from the Flood Lok Sabha constituency. This was the same period when Lalu Prasad, a Lok Sabha member from Saran, became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time. At that time, Nitish supported Lalu for the Chief Minister within the Janata Dal. After this, Lalu Prasad emerged as the most powerful leader in Bihar’s politics in a few years, though later he was surrounded by controversies after being named in the fodder scam and then making wife Rabri Devi the chief minister.

Nitish also parted ways with the Janata Dal and Lalu in the mid-1990s and formed the Samata Party with big socialist leader George Fernandes. His Samata Party aligned with the BJP and Nitish made a mark as an outstanding MP and made a mark in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet as a very capable minister.

Later there was a dispute between Lalu Prasad and Sharad Yadav. Yadav took his own path. After this, Samata Party merged into Sharad Yadav’s faction of Janata Dal, after which Janata Dal (United) came into existence. JD (U) ‘s BJP alliance continued. In the assembly elections held in the beginning of 2005, the NDA with BJP-JD (U) alliance lost majority figures by a margin of few seats, after which Governor Buta Singh recommended dissolution of the assembly, which also led to a dispute. At that time there was the UPA government at the Center.

In the assembly elections held a few months later, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the NDA formed an absolute majority government in Bihar and this is where the so-called ‘Lalu Yuga’ started in Bihar politics. After coming to power, Nitish made new social equations, arranged for quota of Mahadilat in backward class and Dalit. Along with this, he took steps like free bicycle and uniform for schoolgirls and the BJP-JD (U) alliance led by him won unilaterally in the 2010 elections. After this, ‘Atal-Advani era’ ended in BJP and when Narendra Modi came on the horizon of national politics, Nitish broke years old relationship with BJP in 2013.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JD (U) faced a big defeat and BJP won a big victory from Bihar. Nitish resigned from the post of Chief Minister taking moral responsibility and made Jeetan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister. Within a year, after seeing Manjhi’s rebel attitude, Nitish again took command of the Chief Minister. In the 2015 elections, he contested elections with RJD and Congress and this grand alliance won a big victory.

Nitish resigned as Chief Minister after allegations of corruption against Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in his government. However, within a few hours, once again with the support of BJP, he became the Chief Minister of Bihar. People who saw him as a challenge against Narendra Modi termed Nitish’s move as a betrayal of the mandate. However, he kept saying repeatedly that ‘I will never compromise on corruption’.