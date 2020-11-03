Nitish Kumar refrained from speaking anything against ‘niece’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a rally at the Bihariganj assembly seat from where Subhashini Yadav, daughter of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav, is on the Congress ticket. But Kumar refrained from speaking anything against his former party colleague and his daughter. Actually, Nitish and Sharad Yadav have worked together for a long time. However, despite being opposed to each other at this time, the two leaders do not make any statement against anyone. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Lalu’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya accuses Tejashwi-Tej Pratap, seeks vote for father

Nitish addressed a rally on Monday at SBJ High School in Udkishunganj block of Bihariganj constituency, from where he is contesting against Niranjan Mehta, Subhashini Yadav and others on his party ticket.

Voting will be held in the last phase on November 7 in the Bihariganj seat of Madhepura district.

In his speech, Nitish also made a scathing attack on his main rival party RJD, referring to the achievements of his government in the state, but refrained from saying anything against Sharad Yadav or his daughter.

Subhashini Yadav, who entered the Bihar assembly elections for the first time, has said that she is stepping into the electoral arena to save her father’s political legacy.

Terming RJD’s rule as “jungle raj”, Nitish reminded the people that the law and order situation in the state had improved to a great extent during the tenure of the NDA government, which took over the reins of the state in 2005.

