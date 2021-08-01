Nitish Kumar said- I will be able to meet PM Modi at the factor of caste founded census

Patna: Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged that he’s going to search an appointment with High Minister Narendra Modi to talk about the problem of caste-based census. JD(U) chief Kumar, on the other hand, insisted that the divergent stand taken through his birthday celebration and the BJP which leads the central executive at the factor would now not have an effect on the alliance.Additionally Learn – UP: JDU introduced to contest 200 seats within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, however…

"There will likely be no affect (at the alliance)," Nitish Kumar informed newshounds right here on his go back from New Delhi. The bicameral legislature in Bihar has two times handed resolutions in make stronger of the caste-based census. On each the events all of the events have voted in its prefer.

Leaders of the opposition Grand Alliance of 5 events, led through RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, had not too long ago met the Leader Minister at the factor. The Leader Minister acknowledged, "Day after today I will be able to take out time and write a letter to the High Minister and can ask for an appointment. A listing of the ones accompanying me can also be hooked up.

Considerably, the Middle had not too long ago knowledgeable Parliament that it used to be considering of undertaking a census just for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, prompting a robust call for in Bihar that OBCs must even be integrated in it. Which has a perfect affect at the politics of the state.

The manager minister used to be additionally requested a few commentary made through senior JD(U) chief Upendra Kushwaha previous within the day that “Nitish Kumar is a primary ministerial subject matter”. No longer .” Then again, he additionally denied speculations that the birthday celebration’s parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha used to be disenchanted with Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh changing into the nationwide president.

Lalan Singh used to be elected to the birthday celebration’s best put up on the JD(U) nationwide govt assembly held in New Delhi on Saturday. He changed RCP Singh. RCP Singh had give up because the JD(U) president after changing into a minister within the Narendra Modi-led executive on the Centre. Kumar’s outdated best friend Kushwaha returned to the JD(U) a couple of months in the past and merged his Rashtriya Lok Samta Celebration with the birthday celebration.