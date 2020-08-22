Nitish Kumar said – now every house in Bihar has electricity, no need of “lantern”

Bihar Politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reminded the RJD era and said that before 2005, roads used to be deserted as soon as it was evening. There was no electricity, people used to work with Dhibri and Lantern. People used to go to their house in the evening. But, now the electricity has come, no house needs a lantern. Electricity connection has reached every house in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Argument started in the grand alliance for seats, JDU tightened

On Saturday, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 4855 crore schemes of the Energy Department. On this occasion, Nitish said that if the people gave an opportunity to work further, now they will bring water to every farm in Bihar.

Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition, he said that some people keep telling what statements on social media and they also get publicity. I tell those who publicize such a statement, just ask your heart what was the situation in Bihar before and what is the situation now?

Nitish said that sometime back I had come from Gaya to Patna helicopter in the evening. Electric lights were seen all the way, I saw this in Tamil Nadu while a minister at the Center. Earlier, electricity was available in Bihar. Diesel generators were run for electricity in government offices or rich people’s homes. The poor’s house was dark.

The Chief Minister said that Bihar government gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation. Irrigation with electricity is cheaper than diesel. The government is providing electricity to every farm. The farmers are being subsidized. Work will have to be done on connecting small rivers of Bihar with each other. Now it rains and the water goes waste away. Now this water has to be transported to the farmers’ fields.