Nitish Kumar said on Rajya Sabha matter – Whatever happened, wrong happened, farmers will benefit from agricultural bill

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while presenting the Agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha, condemned the behavior of Opposition members with Deputy Chairman Harivansh, saying that what was tried in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday was bad. He said that farmers will benefit greatly from the agricultural bills passed in Parliament. Also Read – Deputy Chairman threatened, Mike broke, is this the standard of Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

The Chief Minister was connected on Monday through video conferencing in the foundation stone program of many road and bridge schemes of Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday went wrong, it is less to be condemned. He said that the Agriculture Bill was also passed by the Rajya Sabha. He said, “The new agricultural bills passed by the Parliament will greatly benefit the farmers. This will increase the income of farmers. This bill is in the interest of farmers. ” Also Read – Farm Bill 2020: What will be the definition of agricultural product, how will it be trading now

He said that work has been done in favor of the common people, things will be clear when it gets its benefit. He said that middlemen have already been eliminated. The JDU president claimed that the people of Bihar are watching the work of the state and central government. He stressed that the opposition has no influence on the people. Also Read – Former MLA of BJP Parul Sahu joins Congress, may contest against minister

Nitish praised the Prime Minister for the schemes starting on Monday and said that he was happy with the launch of these schemes. He urged the Prime Minister to extend the Delhi-Ghazipur road to Buxar in Bihar and said that this would open another option for Bihar to connect with Lucknow, Delhi.