Nitish Kumar said on SC’s decision in SSR case- ‘People can trust with CBI investigation that now justice will be done’

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: CBI will now investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death. On the request of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) recommended the Central Government for a CBI inquiry. The Supreme Court has also ordered the Mumbai Police to provide all the documents related to the investigation to the Central Investigation Agency, that is, the CBI. At the same time, he should also cooperate with the CBI in the investigation. On the decision of the Supreme Court, the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also came.

It was duty of Bihar Police to probe after complaint, but they did not get cooperation in Mumbai. Behaviour meted out to our IPS officer is known to all. With SC verdict, it's clear what happened was not right. Any political comment in this situation is not right: Bihar CM to ANI

Nitish Kumar told news agency ANI, ‘The Supreme Court’s decision makes it clear that the investigation by Bihar Police and the FIR lodged here was correct. Not only Sushant Singh Rajput’s family or people of Bihar, the whole country is worried about this matter. With the CBI investigation people can trust that justice will happen now.

He said that it was the duty of Bihar Police to investigate after the complaint, but he did not get support in Mumbai. The dealings with our IPS officers are known to all. With the decision of the Supreme Court it is clear that what happened was not right. No political comment is correct in this situation.

Bihar DGP says, "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered… Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal."

On the other hand, after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI investigation, the statement of Bihar Police has also come. Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that I am very happy. The Supreme Court order has strengthened the trust of the people of the court. The Supreme Court has assured the country that justice will be found in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Whatever will be true in the case will now be revealed. He said that this is a victory of justice and it is a victory of 130 crore Indians.