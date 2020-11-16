Nitish Kumar Shapath Samaroh: Nitish Kumar will take oath of Bihar CM for the seventh time today, know special things

Patna: After getting an absolute majority in the Bihar assembly elections, now the NDA coalition government is going to be formed once again in the state. Today is a historic day for Bihar. Today Nitish Kumar will once again take oath for the post of CM of Bihar. After the meeting of the ADA party on Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA, after which the path of his once again becoming the Chief Minister was cleared. Also Read – Will Bihar become Deputy CM or not? Sushil Modi said on the question – I will remain a worker

After the meeting of the legislature party, Nitish Kumar met Governor Fagu Chauhan and presented a claim to form the government. It will be clear who will be the new CM of the state, but there is still doubt on the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On Sunday, in the presence of BJP observer and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected the leader of the alliance's Legislature Party.

In the capital city of Bihar, there was doubt about the name of the Deputy Chief Minister in the day-long incident. On questions about this, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Devendra Fadnavis said instead of saying something clear that information will be received at the appropriate time.

Nitish Kumar is about to make many new records as soon as he takes oath as CM. Today will be the seventh oath ceremony of Nitish Kumar as CA. Nitish was first sworn in as CM in 2000.

A tweet by Sushil Kumar Modi, who was the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA coalition governments in Bihar, triggered a lot of speculation. Sushil Modi tweeted, “BJP and Sangh Parivar gave me a lot and I will discharge the responsibility that will be given further and no one can take away the post of worker.”

On Sushil Modi’s statement, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh tweeted, “Respected Sushil ji you are the leader, you had the post of Deputy Chief Minister, you will continue to be the leader of the BJP even further, there is no bigger than the post. ”