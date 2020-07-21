Nitish Kumar speaks on water scarcity in Bihar, disaster management department alert, water level may rise

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in view of the possibility of significant increase in the discharge and discharge of the Gandak river due to heavy rains in the catchment area of ​​Nepal and Gandak river, the officials of the disaster management department and the district magistrates of the respective areas Has been instructed to remain alert. Nitish expressed the apprehension that due to heavy rains, flood situation may occur in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Saran districts. Also Read – Ramjanaki Path Road broken in Bihar, construction was done 1 month ago, Tejashwi Yadav and Congress tightened

Seeing the situation of heavy rains and possible floods in these areas, the Chief Minister directed the Disaster Management Department and all concerned District Magistrates to remain fully alert and by evacuating the people living in low-lying areas in the Gandak river water bodies. Ensure action to deliver them to identified high and safe places.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officers to be fully prepared for relief and rescue work. The Chief Minister said, "Help work among the destitute population with full readiness, so that they do not face any kind of hardship". He also instructed officers to make social distancing and use of masks mandatory in such areas. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the officers to ensure proper fodder arrangements for animals in those areas.