Nitish Kumar submits resignation to Governor, now going to become Chief Minister for 7th time

Patna: Today, after the results of Bihar assembly elections came to light, Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to Governor Fagu Chauhan. It seems that Nitish Kumar is going to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time soon. The Governor has accepted this resignation and has asked Nitish Kumar to hold office till the formation of new government. Explain that till the formation of a new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will take charge of Bihar as caretaker Chief Minister.

Let us know that in the NDA meeting on November 15, Nitish Kumar will be elected as the Chief Minister once again. Please tell that a meeting of the NDA was also held today at Nitish Kumar's residence. Now the second meeting will be held on November 15, in which the selection of the next chief minister and other things will be done.

Significantly, if Nitish takes the oath of office this time too, he will take oath as the Chief Minister for the seventh time. Let us tell you that the NDA has won 125 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while the BJP has got 74 seats out of it. BJP has emerged as the largest party in this assembly election.