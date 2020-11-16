Entertainment

Nitish Kumar, Tara Kishore and Renu Devi became the deputy CM’s chair for the 7th time.

November 16, 2020
new Delhi: Nitish Kumar has again become the Chief Minister of Bihar. He has become CM of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time and for the seventh time in total. Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP in-charge for Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis are also present at the function. Also Read – Indian Economy: Indian economy likely to recover faster than expected: report

Nitish Kumar has taken oath. This is the seventh time when he is going to take over the power of Bihar. Along with this, two deputy CMs have also sworn in Bihar from BJP quota this time. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi of BJP have been made deputy CMs. Also Read – Nora Fatehi In Traditional Look: Fans said looking at Nora Fatehi’s desi look – Sakshat Devi Ho Tum …

With this, Mangal Pandey, Jeevesh Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Sundar Rai of BJP and Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Chaudhary of JDU, Ashok Chaudhary, Sheela Kumari, Meva Lal Chaudhary will become ministers. With this Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Santosh K Suman of Hum are also becoming part of the cabinet. They are being administered oath.

