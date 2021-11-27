Nitish Kumar took oath to not drink alcohol, then after someday the headmaster was once discovered inebriated, arrested

Bihar Information: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) administered oath to govt officers, workers to not drink alcohol. In a while after this, the federal government academics were given inebriated. The headmaster made such a lot effort that he crossed the state border to drink alcohol and got here to UP. The headmaster was once returning after ingesting alcohol, when he was once stuck by means of the Bihar Police at the border of Bihar. The headmaster has been arrested. Headmaster’s checkup has been carried out. Intake of alcohol has been showed on this. Please inform that there’s a ban on liquor in Bihar. (Liquor Ban in Bihar) Is.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Officials, workers once more took oath to not drink alcohol, CM Nitish flagged off the marketing campaign chariot

Kundan Kumar Gond, the headmaster (headmaster) of Kanti Tola, a number one faculty in Sripatnagar in Piprasi, West Champaran, was once stuck inebriated, a police authentic mentioned. Later, they have been medically tested through which their ingesting has been showed. Bagaha Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jadhav mentioned that in keeping with the record after the scientific exam, different departmental motion would even be really useful towards the trainer.

It's noteworthy that on Friday, the Leader Minister of the state had administered the oath to all of the govt workers to not devour alcohol for existence and to not permit somebody else to drink alcohol. On this program was once additionally arranged in all of the faculties. In line with knowledge gained from the resources, the arrested academics had reached the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh after taking oath to not drink alcohol and within the night time they began returning to their properties after ingesting alcohol from there. Throughout this, the Bihar Police was once stationed at the border itself. The police of Piprasi police station of Bihar stuck the headmaster once he crossed the border.