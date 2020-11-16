Entertainment

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as CM in a short time, these 14 MLAs will become ministers, Amit Shah and JP Nadda reach Patna

November 16, 2020
new Delhi: JDU President Nitish Kumar is going to become the CM of Bihar once again. 4. The oath taking ceremony will start from 30 o’clock. Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP in-charge for Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis have reached Patna to participate in the function. Also Read – After RJD, Congress also said- We will not attend Nitish’s swearing in ceremony

Nitish Kumar is going to become CM of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time and for the seventh time in total. Along with Nitish, many other leaders will also join the government. Prominent among these are Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, elected leaders of the BJP Legislature Party. He is almost certain to be made deputy CM. Also Read – Tejashwi will not attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony, know what is the reason

With this, Mangal Pandey, Jeevesh Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Sundar Rai of BJP and Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Chaudhary of JDU, Ashok Chaudhary, Sheela Kumari, Meva Lal Chaudhary will become ministers. With this Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Santosh Suman of Hum will also be part of the cabinet.

Nitish Kumar is about to make many new records as soon as he takes oath as CM. Today will be the seventh oath ceremony of Nitish Kumar as CM. Nitish was first sworn in as CM in 2000.

