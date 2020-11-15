Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of Bihar, ‘suspense’ continues for the post of Deputy CM

After the Bihar elections, even though the name of Janata Dal United (JDU) President Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) as the Chief Minister has been cleared, the suspense still remains in the name of the Deputy Chief Minister. Nobody is able to say anything about this. Senior BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also said about this matter that everything will sit and decide. While discussing with journalists on Sunday, Singh said that Tara Kishore Prasad has been elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the meeting of BJP MLAs. At the same time Renu Devi has been chosen as Upaneta. Also Read – Bihar NDA Meeting Updates: Nitish Kumar claims to meet the Governor and form government, will take oath of Bihar CM tomorrow

He said that Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) has been elected as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party and claims to have formed a government in Raj Bhavan. When asked about the Deputy Chief Minister, he said, it will be decided by sitting. In Bihar, there has been Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Here, former BJP state president Nityanand Rai did not open his mouth in this regard. Earlier, many leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi have had a long consultation in the state guest house. However, the picture is not clear about the Deputy Chief Minister so far and no BJP leader is opening his mouth.

It is noteworthy that BJP has emerged as the largest party in NDA by winning more seats than JDU in Bihar Assembly elections. BJP has got 74 seats in this election.

