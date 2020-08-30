Nitish Kumar’s accusation of Tejaswi said, God forbid every problem, whether it is flood or Corona

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he was not taking the flood and Kovid-19 epidemic seriously. Addressing journalists at the RJD’s state headquarters, Tejashwi alleged, “Nitish has a strange recipe for all problems – leave it to God, whether it is flood or Kovid-19 will slowly end by itself.” ” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi-Pappu unites, Nitish does not see pain of migrant workers

He alleged that Bihar is the worst affected by floods, but the per capita expenditure of flood control and irrigation here is Rs 104.40 as against the national average of Rs 199.20. He alleged that the Chief Minister does not have any concern with the flood affected people, the situation is that he has visited the affected areas only twice, at my instance. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress will do 100 virtual rallies, Rahul Gandhi will also address

Tejashwi alleged that in six months the government has not become serious about the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said, “Speaking of August only, 79,861 new cases have come in 28 days and 376 people have died. This situation is when the entire state has been in lockdown continuously for the last three months. ” Also Read – Bihar: corona cornered on Tejaswi, doors of the house shut themselves isolated

Tejashwi said that the pandemic has hit the workers the most. He said, “About 40 lakh migrant laborers come from outside. The court also directed to arrange for their employment, but nothing happened. “

He said that if the government considers creation of working days of MNREGA in which employment is done only then what is the rationale of skill mapping? Apart from MNREGA, has the government created a single employment opportunity in other areas?