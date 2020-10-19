Nitish Kumar’s stance on Lalu Yadav – Husband went inside and made wife sit

Aurangabad (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched a strong political attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad. Without naming anyone, he said that when husband (Lalu) went inside (jail), he made wife (Rabri Devi) the chief minister, but nothing happened for the development of women. Addressing separate election meetings in Rafiganj in Aurangabad and Sherghati in Gaya, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked the RJD’s reign and said that everyone knew what used to happen during the rule of husband and wife. But when we got a chance to work, then we established the rule of law. Work was done in all areas. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Coalition 4 in Bihar elections, but these 6 contenders for the post of Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said, how many crimes were committed at that time? What did not happen, people did not want to get out of the house in the evening. But when we got a chance to work, work was done in all areas. Talking about Lalu's going to jail in the fodder scam, he said, when the husband went to jail, he made the wife sit. But what did women do. When we came, we made a provision of 50 percent reservation for women in panchayat elections, which increased their prestige.

Nitish Kumar said that he did not ignore anyone. Special work was done for the marginalized sections. Today, the work of Bihar is being discussed not only in the country but around the world and some people are trying to find fault in it. He said, emphasized on women empowerment. Worked for minorities. When the daughters were given cycles, their confidence increased. We have worked for the development of every section without discrimination. Gave equal opportunity to women.