Nitish-Nadda meets, I am not giving any tension to anyone, instead of Chirag, I am in NDA

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Bihar NDA, while on the one hand there was an important meeting between BJP President JP Nadda and CM Nitish regarding seat sharing and electoral strategy, on the other hand after this meeting, the attitude of LJP President Chirag Paswan is also looking a little soft. Chirag has indicated that he will remain in the NDA.

Chirag Paswan said in an interview to a channel today that I am not giving any tension to anyone, why people are taking stress, I do not understand, I am just keeping my point. Chirag said that as a Bihari, in Bihar, I see all the problems of the people that I have put in front of the Chief Minister, if I do not keep the problems in front of the Chief Minister, then in front of whom.

Chirag Paswan said that if I put my concerns in front of the Chief Minister, I can not say anything if it is said to be a problem, but my intention is not to give tension to anyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the coalition and whatever decision the BJP will make, I am fully with him. My unwavering belief is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is the reason I became a part of the alliance. Because of which I have come in alliance, I have immense affection with them.

Chirag said that there has been no talk of any leader of Lok Janshakti Party with any leader of Bharatiya Janata Party or seat sharing with any leader of JDU. My fight is not of seats but of Bihar First Bihari First. We have prepared a roadmap for the development of Bihar. I want the Common Minimum Program to be made in which the hard work of the three parties comes to the fore.