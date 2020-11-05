Nitish says about CAA in Muslim dominated areas – no one has the power to exclude our people

Kishanganj / Araria: The election campaign will end this evening for the last phase of voting in Bihar. Meanwhile, from the point of view of electoral data, all the parties in the important Seemanchal area are putting a lot of power A lot of talk is being done to woo them in this Muslim-dominated area. Meanwhile, at a rally in this area, CM Nitish Kumar said that some people are doing such stupid things that people will be shifted outside the country. He said, “Nobody has the power to drive our people out of the country.” Also Read – BJP’s top leader visits West Bengal for two days, Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata at night

Nitish Kumar said this while addressing an election meeting in Kishanganj, where there is a considerable population of Muslims. During his address, the Chief Minister also mentioned the work done by his government for the welfare of minorities.

Kumar said, "Who keeps doing this propaganda, keeps saying stupid things." From here, who will exclude anyone from the country. There is no power in the country to exclude our people. "He said," All people are from India, who will exclude? "

Hitting indirectly at the opposition, Nitish said that some people want that there is a fight going on in the society and there is no need to work.

It is worth noting that this statement of the Chief Minister is being linked to the allegations of some opposition parties including AIMIM regarding the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Citizen Register (NRC).

Nitish said, “Ever since we got an opportunity to work, we have worked to create an atmosphere of peace, brotherhood and harmony in the society, because people will progress only when there is harmony in the society.”

He said, “When we got a chance to work, then we said that development will be done with justice and fulfilled our promise.”

He said, “We have done development with justice including control of crime, improvement in economic condition. Worked to honor women. “

Targeting RJD, he said that no work was done before, no development was done.

Kumar said that earlier there was an era of lanterns and on getting the opportunity to work, his government improved the supply of electricity. He said that in October of 2018, his government provided electricity to every house.

He said that toilets were constructed along with providing electricity for irrigation.

He also mentioned to establish several medical colleges and educational institutions in the state.

The Bihar Chief Minister said, “If we get a chance this time, we will install solar street lights in every village, special attention will be given to cleanliness and electricity will be provided to every farm for irrigation.

Referring to the actions of his government for the welfare of women, Kumar said that how bad was the condition of women earlier. The Chief Minister said that when she got a chance to work, women were given reservation in panchayats and urban bodies. Apart from this, reservation was given to scheduled castes, tribes, backward classes. He said that now the representation of women and backward classes in panchayats and urban bodies has increased considerably.

He said that women have been given 35 percent reservation in state government jobs.

Referring to the rule of the RJD, the Chief Minister said that earlier there was no education, there was no treatment and neither there was any facility for the movement of people.

Referring to the poor state of law and order in the previous government, Kumar said, “Earlier there was so much crime, how much controversy and riot, Jungleraj used to be discussed but we established the rule of law.”

He said that some people have no meaning with development and want to gain support only by creating obstacles in the society.

In addition to Kishanganj, Nitish also addressed election meetings in Araria and Saharsa.

