Nitish’s answer to Tejashwi’s promise of 10 lakh jobs – will he not pay the employees again?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The CM has said that the leaders of the opposition party are promising to give 10 lakh government jobs in the elections. This will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore. In such a situation, will you stop all development schemes of the state to give jobs to the stunning people.

Nitish Kumar fiercely attacked Tejashwi in a virtual decision on Sunday, two days before the second phase of polling to be held in the state on Tuesday. He said that Tejashwi has promised 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting when he came to power. this is impossible. What he is saying will cost the exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh. Nitish asked if he would stop all development works to do so.

Nitish said that earlier no employee of the state government was paid salary on time. This was said by all teachers and university professors in 2005. We fixed it. What does he want to do now? Don't want to pay employees again? Will there be no other work in the state?

The Chief Minister said that Tejashwi has made this promise only to spread confusion in the society. Before this, how will 10 lakh jobs be possible. Tejashwi also replied about this. Tejashwi has said many times that the state budget is 2.13 lakh crore and Nitish government is able to use only 60 percent of it. Out of that 80 thousand crores is left.

Nitish raised another question on Tejashwi regarding this. He asked how much the state budget was when your parents ruled. In Lalu-Rabri Raj, the maximum budget of the state was 24 thousand crores, which we have increased to 2.11 lakh crores today.

Nitish also responded to Tejashwi’s questions of not having any business in the state. He said that the state government made such policies and did such work so that there is no escape of any industry under compulsion from the state.

(Input – PTI)