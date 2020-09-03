Nitish’s increasing distance from Chirag, Manjhi’s Nitish love – what is this relationship called in NDA

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Political agitation has now intensified regarding the elections in Bihar. There is a stir in both the alliance. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha has become a part of NDA. But party president Jitan Ram Manjhi announced yesterday that he is with the NDA, but he said that we will be with Nitish Kumar. We have not compromised on any condition. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s statement- may have been suicide …

Manjhi has made suspense – am with Nitish Kumar

They do not understand that with whom are they compromising? From NDA or JDU. This question is also because his party's merger with JDU was also being done a few days ago. There is also no response from the Bharatiya Janata Party on the question of Jitan Ram Manjhi coming to the NDA. So is Manjhi's friendship with JDU? However Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has welcomed it.

Chirag dislikes Nitish, BJP likes

Secondly, being part of the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan has been angry with Nitish Kumar for a long time and he does not get tired of praising BJP, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. In such a situation, the question is whether LJP’s friendship is with BJP only while living in NDA in Bihar. By the way, this relationship of JDU and BJP with Manjhi and Chirag will probably be known at the time of seat sharing. Because Nitish Kumar will be the face of CM from NDA, this announcement has been made.

JDU happy with Manjhi’s arrival, BJP unhappy

On the return of Manjhi to NDA, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan has said that our family has grown with the arrival of Manjhi. But former BJP MP from Gaya and Mahadalit leader Hari Manjhi, targeting Jitan Ram Manjhi’s return to NDA through JDU, said that NDA will not benefit from Manjhi’s arrival, yes his family will definitely benefit. is.

Relationship will be resolved after seat sharing

Whether Manjhi’s Nitish love or Chirag’s BJP love, this whole issue will go on till the seat sharing. After the arrival of Manjhi after all the three constituents of NDA, it is felt that if there are more partners, then the seats of the portion will also be reduced. Who will be ready to leave the seat, will also create a ruckus on it. BJP leader cum Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had also said that no party in Bihar can win elections on its own. No matter what it is.

According to the information received, a seat-sharing formula is being formed between BJP-JDU but it has not been finalized till now. JDU National General Secretary KC Tyagi had already said that there was no talk about seats with JDU’s LJP. is. In such a situation, till the seat sharing, there will be a round of persuasion and understanding. After that all relationships will be fine.