Nitya Naresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Nitya Naresh is a south Indian movie based totally actress. She used to be correctly trained in filmmaking. Her debut Telugu movie is Kerintha (2016). Later in 2018, she kick-started her profession in Mollywood via Ennaalum Sarath..? a movie by means of Balachandra Menon. She performs a notable position within the movie Operation Gold Fish (2019) starring Aadi and Airtel advert status Sasha Chettri.
Nitya Naresh Biography
|Identify
|Nitya Naresh
|Actual Identify
|Nitya Naresh
|Nickname
|Nithya
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|1990
|Age
|30 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Pisces
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Unknown Army Officer
Mom: But to be up to date
Sister: 1
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Song and Dance
|Delivery Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Homeland
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
Nitya Naresh’s Legitimate Social Profiles
fb.com/nityanareshofficial
twitter.com/nityanaresh
Instagram: But to be up to date
Fascinating information about Nitya Naresh
- She have a want to paintings as assistant director.
- This actress find irresistible to do pottery.
- Nitya have combined ethnicity this is Malayali and Telugu.
- She loves to observe Sai Kiran Adivi films.
Films Listing
- Nandini Nursing House Telugu movie – 2016
- E Telugu movie – 2017 (Function: Anithra)
- Ennaalum Sarath..? Malayalam movie – 2018 (Function: Micky)
- Operation Gold Fish Telugu movie – 2019
Nitya Naresh Pictures
Have a look out the lovely pictures of actress Nitya Naresh,
