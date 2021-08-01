Nitya Naresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Nitya Naresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Nitya Naresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Nitya Naresh is a south Indian movie based totally actress. She used to be correctly trained in filmmaking. Her debut Telugu movie is Kerintha (2016). Later in 2018, she kick-started her profession in Mollywood via Ennaalum Sarath..? a movie by means of Balachandra Menon. She performs a notable position within the movie Operation Gold Fish (2019) starring Aadi and Airtel advert status Sasha Chettri.

Nitya Naresh Biography

Identify Nitya Naresh
Actual Identify Nitya Naresh
Nickname Nithya
Career Actress
Date of Delivery 1990
Age 30 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal Pisces
Circle of relatives Father: Unknown Army Officer
Mom: But to be up to date
Sister: 1
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Song and Dance
Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Homeland Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian

Nitya Naresh’s Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/nityanareshofficial

twitter.com/nityanaresh

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fascinating information about Nitya Naresh

  • She have a want to paintings as assistant director.
  • This actress find irresistible to do pottery.
  • Nitya have combined ethnicity this is Malayali and Telugu.
  • She loves to observe Sai Kiran Adivi films.

Films Listing

  • Nandini Nursing House Telugu movie – 2016
  • E Telugu movie – 2017 (Function: Anithra)
  • Ennaalum Sarath..? Malayalam movie – 2018 (Function: Micky)
  • Operation Gold Fish Telugu movie – 2019

Nitya Naresh Pictures

Have a look out the lovely pictures of actress Nitya Naresh,

