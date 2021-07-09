Nivedhithaa Sathish Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Nivedhithaa Sathish is an Indian film actress, who basically works within the Kollywood business. She made her appearing debut with the Tamil film titled “Magalir Mattum,” directed via Bramma within the 12 months 2017.
Early Lifestyles and Occupation
Nivedhithaa Sathish was once born on 26 September 1998 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Nivedhithaa Sathish circle of relatives is now dwelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father title is Sathish and her mom title will likely be up to date quickly. She finished her training in Chettinad Vidyashram College, Chennai and completed her commencement in B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange at M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai. Nivedhithaa Sathish began her appearing profession within the 12 months 2017, with the Tamil film “Magalir Mattum,” together with Jyothika, Saranya, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Shobana Karthikeyan. She additionally starred with some outstanding actors like Nassar, Akhil Akkineni, Livingston and Pavel Naganeethan.
Nivedhithaa Sathish Biography
[su_table]
|Identify
|Nivedhithaa Sathish
|Actual Identify
|Nivedhithaa Sathish
|Nickname
|Nivedhithaa, Madhu
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|26 September 1998
|Age
|20 (as of December 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be Up to date
|Father Identify
|Sathish
|Mom Identify
|But to be Up to date
|Siblings
|But to be Up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange
|College
|Chettinad Vidyashram college, Chennai
|Faculty
|M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing and Listening Track
|Place of birth
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Identify
|NA
|Affairs
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
[/su_table]
Fb: https://www.fb.com/NivedhithaaSathish
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nivedhithaa_Sat
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nivedhithaa_sathish/
Nivedhithaa Sathish Motion pictures
[su_table]
|12 months
|Name
|Function
|Language
|2017
|Magalir Mattum
|Tamil
|Hi
|Telugu
|Indha Nilai Maarum
|Tamil
|Sillu Karuppatti
|Tamil
|Suriya Manufacturing
|Tamil
[/su_table]
Nivedhithaa Sathish Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Nivedithaa Sathish,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.