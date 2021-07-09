Nivedhithaa Sathish Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Nivedhithaa Sathish is an Indian film actress, who basically works within the Kollywood business. She made her appearing debut with the Tamil film titled “Magalir Mattum,” directed via Bramma within the 12 months 2017.

Early Lifestyles and Occupation

Nivedhithaa Sathish was once born on 26 September 1998 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Nivedhithaa Sathish circle of relatives is now dwelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father title is Sathish and her mom title will likely be up to date quickly. She finished her training in Chettinad Vidyashram College, Chennai and completed her commencement in B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange at M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai. Nivedhithaa Sathish began her appearing profession within the 12 months 2017, with the Tamil film “Magalir Mattum,” together with JyothikaSaranya, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Shobana Karthikeyan. She additionally starred with some outstanding actors like Nassar, Akhil Akkineni, Livingston and Pavel Naganeethan.

Nivedhithaa Sathish Biography

[su_table]

Identify Nivedhithaa Sathish
Actual Identify Nivedhithaa Sathish
Nickname Nivedhithaa, Madhu
Career Actress
Date of Beginning 26 September 1998
Age 20 (as of December 2018)
Zodiac signal But to be Up to date
Father Identify Sathish
Mom Identify But to be Up to date
Siblings But to be Up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange
College Chettinad Vidyashram college, Chennai
Faculty M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai
Leisure pursuits Dancing and Listening Track
Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Husband Identify NA
Affairs NA
Youngsters NA
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

[/su_table]

Fb: https://www.fb.com/NivedhithaaSathish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nivedhithaa_Sat

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nivedhithaa_sathish/

Nivedhithaa Sathish Motion pictures

[su_table]

12 months Name Function Language
2017 Magalir Mattum Tamil
Hi Telugu
Indha Nilai Maarum Tamil
Sillu Karuppatti Tamil
Suriya Manufacturing Tamil

[/su_table]

Nivedhithaa Sathish Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Nivedithaa Sathish,

