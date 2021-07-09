Nivedhithaa Sathish Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Pictures

Nivedhithaa Sathish is an Indian film actress, who basically works within the Kollywood business. She made her appearing debut with the Tamil film titled “Magalir Mattum,” directed via Bramma within the 12 months 2017.

Early Lifestyles and Occupation

Nivedhithaa Sathish was once born on 26 September 1998 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Nivedhithaa Sathish circle of relatives is now dwelling in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father title is Sathish and her mom title will likely be up to date quickly. She finished her training in Chettinad Vidyashram College, Chennai and completed her commencement in B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange at M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai. Nivedhithaa Sathish began her appearing profession within the 12 months 2017, with the Tamil film “Magalir Mattum,” together with Jyothika, Saranya, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Shobana Karthikeyan. She additionally starred with some outstanding actors like Nassar, Akhil Akkineni, Livingston and Pavel Naganeethan.

Nivedhithaa Sathish Biography

Identify Nivedhithaa Sathish Actual Identify Nivedhithaa Sathish Nickname Nivedhithaa, Madhu Career Actress Date of Beginning 26 September 1998 Age 20 (as of December 2018) Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify Sathish Mom Identify But to be Up to date Siblings But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange College Chettinad Vidyashram college, Chennai Faculty M.O.P. Vaishnav Faculty for Girls, Chennai Leisure pursuits Dancing and Listening Track Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Affairs NA Youngsters NA Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Fb: https://www.fb.com/NivedhithaaSathish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nivedhithaa_Sat

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nivedhithaa_sathish/

Nivedhithaa Sathish Motion pictures

12 months Name Function Language 2017 Magalir Mattum Tamil Hi Telugu Indha Nilai Maarum Tamil Sillu Karuppatti Tamil Suriya Manufacturing Tamil

Nivedhithaa Sathish Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of actress Nivedithaa Sathish,

