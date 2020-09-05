Nizamuddin Dargah will open from tomorrow, know what are the guidelines for admission …

Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Reopen News: The Nizamuddin Dargah, which was closed during the lockdown due to Corona, is going to open to all people from September 6. In order to follow the rules in the dargah, so marks have been made for social distancing everywhere. A sanitization machine has been arranged for the people. Actually, the committee had also decided to open the dargah earlier, but the decision was withdrawn at that time. Also Read – Coronavirus in Delhi: Rapidly spreading infection in Delhi amid improving conditions, CM Kejriwal said- ‘There is nothing to panic’

Saeed Adeeb Nizami, in-charge of the dargah, said that, according to the government guidelines, arrangements have been made inside the dargah. Every person coming to the dargah has to follow the rules. Due to this, we have also made marks for people. Every person coming to the dargah will be required to wear a mask.

In such a situation, it will be compulsory for people to visit the dargah, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter. Machines have been installed in the dargah to sanitize the place, it will be necessary to use them. Thermal screening will be done at the main gate of the Dargah, it will be allowed inside only when the temperature is correct. Also, devotees have to make a distance. People will be monitored with cameras in the dargah.

Devotees will not be allowed to stay inside the dargah. Neither will be able to touch the tomb nor offer flowers. Vuju (hand washing) will not be allowed inside the dargah. There will not be qawwali till the next order in the dargah, while people below 10 years and above 65 years of age will not be allowed to enter the dargah.

(Input: IANS)