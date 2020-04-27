No 10 advisers at Sage conferences: key questions that need answering

How and why Ben Warner and Dominic Cummings contributed to Covid-19 conferences is unclear

Sage attendees anxious via Cummings’ presence

No proof No 10 advisers attended Sage in earlier crises

See all our coronavirus safety

The federal authorities has now not disputed that that is the first time Downing Aspect highway political advisers have attended Sage conferences and requested questions at them. No 10 argues that the exceptional scale of the coronavirus pandemic made it important. Then once more, the federal authorities’s insurance coverage insurance policies say scientific committees akin to Sage should be politically neutral. Sage conferences are chaired via the federal authorities’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Then once more, a government spokesperson said Vallance “shouldn’t need to sign off” on observers or representatives from govt departments. So who decided they need to attend, and why and when was the decision made?

