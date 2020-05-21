No, 890Okay Entertainment Industry Jobs Have Not Been Lost – Variety

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger made a doozy of a misstatement at her press convention on Wednesday, saying that 890,000 leisure business jobs have been misplaced as a result of coronavirus.

The determine was quoted broadly, though it’s clearly unsuitable.

Based on a Movement Image Affiliation report issued in February, 892,000 folks work within the leisure business, whole, nationwide.

That’s not their estimate for the variety of people who find themselves out of labor.

Barger received the quantity from a county financial process pressure assembly held on Tuesday, wherein Common chairman Donna Langley participated.

“To level-set, the Movement Image Affiliation estimated that the movie and TV business immediately employs 892,000 folks, most of whom are usually not working as we speak,” Langley mentioned within the assembly.

Barger’s workplace acknowledged Wednesday afternoon that she misspoke.

The MPA has not given a proper estimate of the entire variety of jobs misplaced. Nevertheless, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Might eight that 217,000 jobs had been misplaced within the class of “movement image and sound recording.”

The MPA defines business jobs extra broadly than the BLS, utilizing extra granular knowledge that won’t be out there for a lot of months.

Based on the MPA’s estimates, there have been about 319,000 whole jobs in movie and TV manufacturing earlier than the pandemic hit. The overwhelming majority of these are presumed to not be working, though some voiceover actors and animators are nonetheless in a position to work. One other 147,000 folks work in film theaters — of which, once more, the overwhelming majority are assumed to be out of labor.

So, broadly talking, there could possibly be one thing near 465,000 jobs misplaced in these two classes.

However that isn’t way more than a guess.