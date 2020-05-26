No Action on Trump’s False Murder Claim About Joe Scarborough – Variety

Twitter issued a public apology to the household of a girl whom Donald Trump has repeatedly insinuated in tweets could have been murdered by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

However for now, the social community isn’t taking any actions towards Trump’s account or the offending tweets on the topic.

The corporate’s assertion comes after Timothy Klausutis, the husband of Lori Klausutis — who labored for Scarborough when he was a U.S. congressman — despatched a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey final week requesting that Twitter delete Trump’s tweets alluding to a years-old debunked conspiracy idea, as reported by the New York Occasions. Lori Klausutis died in 2001.

“We’re deeply sorry concerning the ache these statements, and the eye they’re drawing, are inflicting the household,” a Twitter spokesperson mentioned in an announcement to Variety. “We’ve been working to broaden present product options and insurance policies so we are able to extra successfully deal with issues like this going ahead, and we hope to have these modifications in place shortly.”

Twitter already has guidelines in place banning bullying and harassment. The corporate grants particular exemptions to Donald Trump and different political figures for tweets that may be violations for normal customers, so long as Twitter deems these posts within the “public curiosity.” Twitter final 12 months put into place a coverage underneath which tweets by political figures that violate its common insurance policies could be displayed with a warning discover in entrance of tweets — however so far, it hasn’t utilized such warnings to any of Trump’s posts.

Associated Tales

On Twitter, Trump in latest weeks has promoted the concept Scarborough killed Lori Klausutis, although legislation enforcement officers discovered no proof of foul play in connection along with her dying. On Saturday, Trump explicitly known as for the case to be reopened, saying, “A blow to her head? Physique discovered underneath his desk? Left Congress all of a sudden? Massive subject of dialogue in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with dangerous scores). Maintain digging, use forensic geniuses!”

That got here after Trump on Could 12 tweeted, “When will they open a Chilly Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with homicide? Some folks suppose so. Why did he depart Congress so quietly and rapidly? Isn’t it apparent? What’s taking place now? A complete nut job!”

On Tuesday, Could 26, Trump continued his marketing campaign to falsely smear Scarborough within the case. He claimed in a pair of tweets that when the host of MSNBC “Morning Joe” and his partner and co-host Mika Brzezinski interviewed him in 2016, “I might at all times be pondering… about whether or not or not Joe might have accomplished such a horrible factor? Possibly or perhaps not, however I discover Joe to be a complete Nut Job, and I knew him effectively, much better than most. So many unanswered & apparent questions, however I gained’t carry them up now! Regulation enforcement ultimately will?”

In a letter dated Could 21 to Dorsey, offered to the New York Occasions, Timothy Klausutis requested the CEO to delete Trump’s tweets on the matter, writing,”My spouse deserves higher.”

Klausutis wrote that Trump “tweeted to his practically 80 million followers alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my spouse was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough. The son of the president adopted and extra instantly attacked my spouse by tweeting to his followers because the technique of spreading this vicious lie.”

Continued Klausutis, “I’m now indignant in addition to annoyed and grieved. I perceive that Twitter’s insurance policies about content material are designed to keep up the looks that your arms are clear you present the platform and the remainder is as much as customers. Nevertheless, in sure previous instances, Twitter has eliminated content material and accounts which might be inconsistent together with your phrases of service.”

Lori Klausutis labored in one in every of then Rep. Joe Scarborough’s places of work in Fort Walton, Fla., as a constituent companies coordinator. She died unexpectedly at 28, and an post-mortem revealed it was on account of an undiagnosed coronary heart situation that triggered her to cross out and hit her head, which was the reason for dying. Florida police dominated that her dying was an accident and there was no foul play concerned.

Jordan Moreau contributed to this report.