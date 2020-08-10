“No audience deliberate” for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Plans for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2020 version embody no stay studio audience and a skeleton backstage crew, it has been reported.

BBC bosses have been decided for the scores hit to return in a single kind or one other this yr despite the disruption attributable to the coronavirus pandemic – and though it seems to be just like the present will go forward, it appears there will probably be some fairly main modifications.

In response to The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it could be “not possible to securely socially distance audience members” within the studio.

The supply mentioned, “The present plan isn’t any audience, which is able to inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the vitality within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a unique depth and stress.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it is going to be not possible to securely socially distance audience members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“Every part when it comes to folks is being scaled again dramatically. There will probably be much less safety as a result of there’s no audience to manage. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

The supply claimed solely about 25 per cent of the standard crew can be engaged on the present, which might make the entire course of take for much longer than standard.

In the meantime the judging panel – which continues to be unconfirmed amidst stories that Bruno Tonioli is not going to participate this yr – is not going to be permitted their standard “entourages” of brokers, pals or relations and hair and make-up artists.

Different rumoured modifications to the standard format embody an absence of massive identify music acts through the outcomes present, all skilled group dances being pre-recorded a month earlier than the present and naturally a later begin date – though most measures are nonetheless topic to vary primarily based on how the scenario develops.

The Strictly 2020 line-up hasn’t been confirmed but however it’s at the moment believed that the sequence will start in September.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for touch upon The Solar’s report.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. If you happen to’re trying for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.