No Big Deal, Just Liam Hemsworth Surfing Sand Dunes While Chris Hemsworth Eggs Him On

Go away a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.
Brothers, and any mixture of siblings for that matter, know a very good alternative for mischief. And when you suppose for a second that Chris and Liam Hemsworth aren’t world champs relating to such tomfoolery, then clearly you’ve by no means been launched to the lads that who starred within the Thor and Starvation Video games franchises, respectively. Both situation is legitimate, as we’re about to indicate you Liam browsing down a sand dune, and Chris doing what any good brother would do… movie the fallout.
Look, it’s going to be a short time earlier than Thor: Love and Thunder will get into gear, because the movie is seeking to begin capturing early subsequent yr. However is it too late to one way or the other write in Liam Hemsworth’s Asgardian actor into one other sequel? Watching this Instagram of him doing the bodily stuff and Chris yelling for kids to “Smash him!” is nothing in need of humorous and/or heartwarming. So with this fourth Thor film nonetheless within the pipeline, and the parents at residence at all times within the temper for one thing candy, this video ought to be thought of proof that the household must work collectively extra.
Even higher, when you actually need to dive just a little deeper into the world of cinematic stunts and shenanigans, there is that fourth Jackass film that’s supposed to go our means subsequent yr. Which signifies that Johnny Knoxville and his regular gang of buddies are in all probability developing with some pranks that may contain previous buddies and superstar cameos. So… why not invite all three Hemsworths, Chris, Liam and Luke, to take part in one in every of Jackass 4’s upcoming bouts of merriment?
And sure, it’s essential that Luke Hemsworth be current; fairly frankly, it’s attention-grabbing that he’s nowhere to be seen on this little travelogue/video publish shared by Liam Hemsworth. There’s not even a point out of the Westworld star, and as any accountable brother will let you know, it sucks once you go away one in every of your loved ones out of the enjoyable. You’ll be able to virtually begin to think about the earful they’d get if one in every of their mother and father heard about this, and rightfully so.
In all seriousness, it’s good to see and listen to two of the three Hemsworth brothers kicking again is a nice distraction from what some on the web have referred to as “all of this,” “this interminable hellscape,” and in a number of the most excessive instances, “an election yr.” And will lockdown proceed to be as type as to supply extra enjoyable with Chris, Liam and possibly even Luke sooner or later, then possibly it’ll be value staying inside just a little longer.
You’ll be able to at the moment see Liam Hemsworth within the indie crime drama Arkansas, in addition to the Quibi collection The Most Harmful Sport; and you may catch Chris Hemsworth’s newest bone cruncher, Extraction, streaming on Netflix! And sure, Luke Hemsworth may be discovered on HBO’s Westworld, with all three seasons at the moment parking on HBO Max. So try that 7-day free trial to get caught up on essentially the most unsung of Hemsworths.
Add Comment