No Big Deal, Just Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson On The Venom 2 Set Before San Francisco Shutdown

As of proper now, it’s unclear if Venom 2 goes to make its launch date. The movie is at present scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, however the manufacturing has been shut down in current weeks as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unknown if the mission will have the ability to make up for misplaced time. It’s potential that we may wind up needing to attend till 2021 to see the blockbuster in its completed type – however not less than for now now we have some actually nice on-set pictures of Tom Hardy and co-star Woody Harrelson to get pleasure from: