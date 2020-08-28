No BJP leader named Aditya Thackeray in Sushant case, but revelations are shocking: Fadnavis

Pune: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said in the case of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the biggest headlines in the country, that no BJP leader also directly or indirectly named the state minister Aditya Thackeray as Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Not taken in case of death. The kind of revelations that are coming out in the case, I think they are surprising. Also Read – SS Rajput Death Case: ED pasted notice outside Gaurav Arya’s hotel in Goa

Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of a program to inaugurate a Kovid-19 hospital in Baner, Pune, that shocking revelations were happening in the case. He said, "No BJP leader (in Rajput case) has directly or indirectly named Aditya Thackeray. The kind of revelations that are coming out in the case, I think they are surprising. " The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly wondered why all these revelations did not happen before the CBI's investigation.

Fadnavis said, "(After the incident), 40 days later, the CBI took the investigation into its own hands." What would happen if the evidence was destroyed during these 40 days? I have come to know through the news that eight hard disks have been destroyed. " He said, "After looking at these things, a question arises whether the Maharashtra Police was under any political pressure during the investigation."

The former CM said, “I am confident that the CBI will bring out the truth.” The only thing is that if the truth had been investigated earlier, I think the evidence would not have been destroyed and we would have found the culprit. “

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut recently alleged that there is a conspiracy to link the name of Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray to the actor’s death case. However, Raut had not named anyone and said that the opposition is not able to digest that the Shiv Sena-led government is in the power of the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya himself had also clarified that he had nothing to do with the death of the actor and that he and his family were being unnecessarily targeted. Congress leader Sachin Sawant has tweeted a photo of Fadnavis with filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Singh’s name is also coming in the investigation.

When Fadnavis was asked about this tweet, he said, “Sawant is in government. Then why did the Mumbai Police keep all the suspects away? Why were they not questioned? ” He asked, “Why was it called suicide from day one?” In relation to the photo, he said that he may have attended some event, where Singh would also have been present.

Rajput was found hanging on his flat in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June. The CBI has been investigating the case for the last 8 days.