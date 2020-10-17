No change in the form of corona virus, will not hinder the making of effective vaccines: PMO

Coronavirus in India: Amid ongoing efforts to develop an effective vaccine of Kovid-19, the government said on Saturday that two genomic studies of the virus in India have found that it is genetically stable and in its form, No major mutations have come. Some experts have expressed concern that a major change in the appearance of the corona virus may hinder the making of its effective vaccine. However, some recent global studies have revealed that recent changes to the virus’s form should not affect the vaccines currently being developed for Kovid-19. Also Read – Prime Minister warns against laxity in Kovid-19 fight, instructions to keep complete preparation for vaccine distribution

Following a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the status of Kovid-19 global epidemic, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that three vaccines in India are in advanced stages of development, of which two vaccines are in the second phase and one vaccine. Is in the third stage. "Two all-India studies on the genome of SARS-Cove-2 (Kovid-19 virus) by ICMR and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have found that the virus is genetically stable and in its form," the PMO said. There is no major change.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said last month that no major or significant changes have been found in the strain of carona virus in India. He had said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been engaged in extensively studying the 'strains' (forms of viruses) collected at the national level during the last few months. He had said that information will be available in early October regarding changes in the appearance of the virus.

The PMO said in a statement that the ‘National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19’ (NEGVAC) together with state governments and all relevant stakeholders has prepared a detailed blueprint for storage, distribution and introduction of vaccines. The expert group is actively working on the priority and distribution of vaccines in consultation with the states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed in the meeting that keeping in view the geographical location and diversity of the country, access to vaccines should be ensured soon.