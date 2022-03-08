No chat or music: Spotify and Discord went down around the same time, but it seems to be just a coincidence

You too you have been logged out of Spotify when were you going to put on some music? Or are you one of those been unable to connect to chat with your friends on Discord when have you tried repeatedly this afternoon? Well, as I’m sure you’ve already imagined, It wasn’t just “your device thing”.

Indeed: for just over an hour, two of the Internet’s most popular online services have been inaccessible. And, unlike in other simultaneous crashes of large platforms, doesn’t seem to be the fault of any massive DNS misconfiguration problem (such as the one that affected Facebook services in October) or AWS malfunction (Amazon Web Services, cloud provider of many other platforms).



Screenshot of the DownDetector website, which monitors the operation of web platforms.

27 SPOTIFY TRICKS – Control all your MUSIC like nobody else!

Discord: API Issues

The first to suffer performance problems, around 7:15 p.m., was Discord. It all started with a sudden “increase in push notifications and API errors”, and attempts to fix this by rebooting systems have only made it worse, resulting in crashes.

At first, they posted on discordstatus.com the following:

“While monitoring this problem, there has been a new one that has caused a major API break. Our engineers are working to correct this situation.”

On their Twitter they have told it more gracefully; at 19:26 have tweeted a single “Time to get out everybody”:

time to go outside everyone — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

Later, at 8:49 p.m., they announced that the platform was back online, albeit with limited functionality:

“The fixes are working and traffic is coming back online. As we work to restore full service, some features will remain disabled on purpose until the service stabilizes.” […]. Other functionality remains to be restored: media embeds may not work correctly at this time.”

Later, at 20:49, they announced that the platform was back onlinealbeit with limited functionality:

“The fixes are working and traffic is coming back online. As we work to restore full service, some features will remain disabled on purpose until the service stabilizes.” […]. Other functionality remains to be restored: media embeds may not work correctly at this time.”

Spotify: “We’re looking into it”

A few minutes later, around 7:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, the popular Swedish music streaming and podcast service Spotify has also experienced a massive drop worldwide. In your case, the web version is still active, but it is impossible to log in to it.

The company has not made the origin of the problem public for now, nor has it revealed when it expects the platform to operate normally again and all its users can continue listening to their favorite music.

In fact, the last we know of them was a tweet from before the system went down completely in which they clarify that “something is wrong, and we are investigating it; thanks for your reports”:

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

at 20:39 —10 minutes before Discord— it was the Swedes who announced that everything was back in place, and users were able to log in again. Spotify has not given details about the origin of the problem:

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Update (21:12): Information on the reestablishment of the service of both platforms is added to the text.