No confusion on who created the Arogya Setu App: CEO of Digital India

new Delhi: The Central Information Commission does not know who created the Arogya Setu App. The commission sent a notice to the government regarding this. In response, My Gov and Digital India CEO Abhishek Singh said that the National Informatics Center (NIC) and Ministry of Information Technology have created this app. The National Informatics Bureau, which designs the government website and comes under the IT ministry, said in an RTI reply that it had no information about who designed the Arogya Setu app and how it was made. Arogya Setu's website also states that the app was developed by NIC and the ministry.

Speaking to IANS, Abhishek Singh clarified, "There is no confusion that Arogya Setu has been created by the NIC and the Ministry of Information Technology. The best minds in our country have created this app. " He said that a detailed press release will be issued soon.

The issue arose when a person named Saurav Das complained that the concerned authorities – NIC, National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology – failed to provide information that Arogya Setu App Who did the construction Das said that the RTI was filed for NIC, stating that it does not contain information related to the creation of the app, which is very surprising for the developer of the app.

The Central Information Commission has now sent a notice to the government and various agencies as to why they should not be fined for not giving information about the construction of sanitary bridges. The report said that the Central Information Commission also asked NIC to state that when the Arogya Setu website mentions who designed, developed and hosted it, how does it not have this information.