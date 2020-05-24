No Country For Old Males: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Coen Brothers Classic

No Country For Old Males will eternally go down as one among my favourite films. From the primary time I went in blind to a screening on Thanksgiving Eve in 2007 (and about 4 or 5 extra viewings in theaters) I used to be hooked by the Coen Brothers mastery of the tone and narrative of Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the identical identify. Since that fateful night time, I have been obsessive about the whole lot in regards to the modern-day western with hints of movie noir. From interviews with the filmmakers and solid to simply about each evaluate I might discover, I wished to know each single element and all the behind the scenes details of the way it all got here collectively.