No Crime In Bihar: 85 policemen sacked by Nitish’s new government, strict action against 644

No Crime In Bihar: In order to control crime in Bihar, Nitish's new government has come up. A hallmark of this has been seen when the government has sacked 85 policemen, while strict action has been taken against 644 policemen. So far, a total of 85 office bearers have been punished and 56 have been punished with extortion and negligence in cases such as liquor prohibition, corruption in sand mining and land disputes.

The Police Headquarters has claimed that it has been adopting a policy of zero tolerance for negligence, dutylessness and corruption in the professional skills of its officials and personnel and the police department has taken action against its 644 police officers.

Disciplinary action has been taken against 644 office bearers in this year i.e. in the month of 2020 till November, mainly in the implementation of the prohibition law, land dispute cases involving illegal mining and transportation of sand and corruption and dutylessness.

Bihar Police Headquarters has given 38 number of gazetted officers against whom disciplinary action and departmental proceedings have been conducted. Out of these, there are two such officers of the Indian Police Service against whom great punishment has been given in departmental action, while departmental action is conducted against four officials.

The number of gazetted officers and personnel against whom disciplinary action and departmental action is conducted is stated as 606. So far, with the dismissal of a total of 85 office bearers, 56 officials have also been punished, as well as cases are under consideration against several gazetted officers and personnel, on which prompt action is being taken.

Bihar Police Headquarters has directed these departmental operations to be executed by expediting, under this policy, 48 cases in which inadequate punishment was given by the Police Headquarters in comparison to the charge that the re-review has been done after which other officials have been punished . In this, punishment has been fixed for dismissal of 30 officials from service and deduction of pension of 5 retired officers.