No, Doctor Strange’s Director Isn’t Actually Making A Star Wars Movie, But His Idea Is Still Great

Depart a Remark
When you ask a style filmmaker if they’ve an thought for a Star Wars film, chances are high they’ll be capable of assume up a compelling pitch for a narrative set in a galaxy far, far-off. Such was just lately the case for Doctor Unusual director Scott Derrickson, who shared his thought for a Star Wars story set on Hoth, the snow planet the place the occasions of The Empire Strike Again kicked off.
Nonetheless, Scott Derrickson is now making it clear that he didn’t pitch this Star Wars film to the parents over at Disney and Lucasfilm; it’s simply one thing he got here up with whereas engaged in a dinner dialog. In his phrases:
So the file has been set straight, and Scott Derrickson added on Twitter that he thought his thought for a Hoth-set Star Wars film was cool, and so did everybody else on the desk, therefore why he tweeted about it. Derrickson then stated he “ought to’ve identified higher.” In case you missed his authentic tweet, which has since been deleted, about what sort of Star Wars film he’d prefer to make, right here’s what he wrote:
Simply requested what sort of Star Wars film I’d make. I answered that I’d make HOTH – an R-rated frozen planet horror movie within the vein of The Factor or Lovecraft’s In The Mountains of Insanity, with zero connection to any earlier characters or storylines.
So far as standalone Star Wars tales go, this sounds extremely compelling, and should you’re gonna set the motion on Hoth, then pulling from The Factor and On the Mountains of Insanity is a brilliant film. I’m curious if wampas can be the principle threats the protagonists on this story must cope with, or if a extra mysterious creature can be wreaking havoc.
Plus, since this may be a horror film, Scott Derrickson can be an incredible match for this Star Wars story. His earlier horror directorial credit embrace Hellraiser: Inferno, Sinister and Ship Us from Evil, and he additionally beforehand contributed to the Disney panorama by helming Doctor Unusual for the MCU.
In any case, as cool as this sounds, it’s completely clear that this isn’t an official Star Wars undertaking in improvement. In addition to, contemplating that Disney and Lucasfilm hold Star Wars as household pleasant as doable and by no means enterprise previous the PG-13 realm in relation to violence, themes, and many others, the possibilities of an R-rated Star Wars film ever being made are extraordinarily slim. But one can hope, proper?
Till this previous January, Scott Derrickson was on board to direct Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, however he’s since stepped away from these duties, although he’ll nonetheless contribute to the sequel as an govt producer. It’s since been reported that Sam Raimi is being lined up because the sequel’s new director, but it surely hasn’t been confirmed but if the job is his.
As for Star Wars, it’s unclear what the following period of the franchise’s movie facet will appear to be. Among the many Star Wars cinematic initiatives we all know are in improvement are a trilogy being overseen by The Final Jedi’s Rian Johnson, a film that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing and a separate film that will probably be directed by J.D. Dillard and written by Matt Owens. Nonetheless, together with no plot particulars being revealed about any of those initiatives, none of them have launch dates connected.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates regarding the Star Wars franchise as they roll in. For now, hold monitor of the films popping out this 12 months with our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment