No, Doctor Strange’s Director Isn’t Actually Making A Star Wars Movie, But His Idea Is Still Great

As for Star Wars, it’s unclear what the following period of the franchise’s movie facet will appear to be. Among the many Star Wars cinematic initiatives we all know are in improvement are a trilogy being overseen by The Final Jedi’s Rian Johnson, a film that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing and a separate film that will probably be directed by J.D. Dillard and written by Matt Owens. Nonetheless, together with no plot particulars being revealed about any of those initiatives, none of them have launch dates connected.