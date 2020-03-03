No, Doctor Who’s big new changes don’t betray or ruin anything about the series

You may’t say Doctor Who series 12 hasn’t been bold. After a primary series for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor with barely a sniff of prolonged Doctor Who continuity or hardcore trivia, the follow-up concludes with the revival of a 44-year-old plothole, callbacks to traditional series episodes and a rewrite of Time Lord historical past. Not dangerous for a troublesome second album.

However it’s additionally truthful to say the new twists revealed in The Timeless Kids have been divisive. The invention that the Doctor shouldn’t be from Gallifrey, was the initially Time Lords and had an entire series of lives she doesn’t keep in mind has genuinely incensed some followers, who’ve taken to social media to assert series boss Chris Chibnall is vandalising many years of canon, disrespecting William Hartnell and customarily killing the present. Or phrases to that impact anyway.

However isn’t all this a bit overblown? No matter you consider the series 12 finale itself (which can fluctuate relying in your tolerance for fabulous, dramatic Cyber-Lords), the changes themselves appear to me to genuinely open up intriguing new doorways for Doctor Who, whereas nonetheless paying tribute to the series’ previous.

Regardless of the Grasp’s promise, not an entire lot has modified right here. The Doctor continues to be a time-travelling alien having adventures and altering faces. The TARDIS continues to be a police field. The series will proceed. Certain, Chibnall has tweaked Time Lord historical past and given regeneration an origin story, however actually it’s outstanding how little this really changes established canon (as our personal Morgan Jeffery has written elsewhere).

What The Timeless Kids does is add risk and thriller to the Doctor’s backstory. Now there’s an entire assortment of previous lives, darkish deeds and adventures she doesn’t know about and will uncover in future series, as hinted by the giant portion of her life redacted in the Time Lord Matrix archive.

Personally, I’m all for it. Past the jealously-guarded numbering system we as followers have connected to the Docs (“Good day, I’m the Fourth Doctor” Tom Baker mentioned by no means), what’s been misplaced by giving the Doctor a previous earlier than Hartnell?

It doesn’t out of the blue imply William Hartnell didn’t invent the character – it’s a real-life, historic truth in our personal precise actuality that he did that. Is it an insult to his reminiscence? Arguably, changing him in the titular position of his TV present with one other actor could have been extra of a blow again in the 1960s. Ought to we retrospectively cancel Patrick Troughton and each different Doctor since out of respect?

Anyway, it’s not like the concept of pre-Hartnell incarnations is a new concept. As referenced in The Timeless Kids, 1977 story The Mind of Morbius was supposed to suggest at the very least eight incarnations earlier than Hartnell (which now could also be canonical), and personally I’ve all the time thought it was a disgrace that in a narrative about an endlessly body-changing immortal we’d determined to begin with the very first model of the character.

Isn’t it extra attention-grabbing to counsel there are variations of the Doctor we haven’t identified, moderately than us simply touchdown by probability with the unique (you would possibly say)? Why else was John Damage’s Struggle Doctor such a enjoyable addition to the series if to not scratch that itch for character thriller?

Right here’s a truth – an enormous variety of Doctor Who followers at present, perhaps even a majority, first began watching the series in its post-2005 revived period. For them, the Doctor has all the time had an extended checklist of earlier lives, unknown adventures and secrets and techniques. Christopher Eccleston (or one in every of his successors) could have been their first Doctor, however all of us knew he was by no means alleged to be the first. Did that make it fallacious for followers to get to know the character via him? Did that make him much less of the Doctor?

No, it didn’t. And if anything, The Timeless Kids does one thing intelligent by sidestepping any type of an concept about the ‘First’ Doctor by having the Doctor’s former self regenerate and alter many occasions, muddying the waters as to when he/she really took the title and have become a recognisable model of the character we all know (although the existence of Jo Martin’s Doctor does counsel Hartnell wasn’t the first to make use of the title).

The truth is, regardless of the tenor of some complaints on-line it’s really all pretty respectful. Chibnall hasn’t brutally taken a scalpel to earlier Gallifrey-set tales, and so they all nonetheless work on this new continuity. The changes he has made are concepts explored in the traditional series already – The Mind of Morbius’s older Docs, and the deliberate storyline from the 1980s that Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor was one thing greater than an abnormal Time Lord – so it’s arduous to say they’re an enormous left flip in comparison with what got here earlier than.

And the way did this essential, immutable canon come to cross if not for individuals making it up as they went alongside anyway? If all Doctor Who did was persist with the established order the Doctor could be a 42nd-century human who constructed a time machine (as described in the present’s unique pitch doc), had a number of adventures then simply stopped in the 1960s when William Hartnell grew to become too in poor health to proceed.

A daily strategy of change and rejuvenation, regardless of how painful it will possibly really feel at the time, is the solely purpose Doctor Who survived its earliest days, delivered no matter your most well-liked period of the present was and has saved going for almost 60 years.

Look, no one is making an attempt to pressure somebody to get pleasure from an episode they didn’t get pleasure from, or blindly salute a narrative alternative they discovered unsatisfying. If you happen to don’t like Doctor Who’s newest episode, that’s positive – sooner or later one other one will come alongside you get pleasure from extra.

However to say these new revelations break, destroy or ruin Doctor Who? I believe all of us have to take a breath and get a bit of perspective. Proper after we’re executed re-editing the TARDIS Information Core wiki.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One for a festive particular known as Revolution of the Daleks