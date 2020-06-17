No Evidence Of Fraud Found In Reinvestigation Of “Produce 101 Season 2” Vote Manipulation

The reinvestigation into the vote manipulation of “Produce 101 Season 2” has come to an finish, with the prosecution as soon as once more figuring out that whereas manipulation occurred, the producers couldn’t be charged with fraud.

In response to sources from authorized circles, early this month the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Workplace wrapped up the reinvestigation into suspicions of fraud dedicated by season two producing director Ahn Joon Younger and chief producer Kim Yong Bum, and so they cleared them of the suspicions.

The prosecution discovered that in season two, Kim Yong Bum did manipulate the ultimate votes from viewers that decided the members of the present’s undertaking group, nevertheless they got here to the conclusion that it might be troublesome to cost him with fraud.

It’s been discovered that Kim Yong Bum manipulated the finale’s votes in order that trainee “A,” who had been chosen by viewers to make the ultimate group, was switched out for an additional trainee. The prosecution discovered that earlier than the ultimate vote, “A” advised Kim Yong Bum, “I don’t wish to debut.” Due to this fact, when “A” ended up within the lineup to debut with the group, Kim Yong Bum manipulated the votes. The producers’ lawyer had beforehand acknowledged this was the case in the course of the first trial.

That is in distinction to the vote manipulation in season three (“Produce 48”) and season 4 (“Produce X 101”) of the present, during which the members of the ultimate group have been already determined earlier than voting started and the producers had deliberate to govern the rankings. In phrases of the vote manipulation that occurred throughout season two, the prosecution has discovered that the producers had not gone into it meaning to deceive viewers. Due to this fact, they determined they may not cost them with fraud.

Final December, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Workplace indicted Ahn Joon Younger And Kim Yong Bum on suspicions of obstruction of enterprise and fraud. The prosecution discovered that votes had been manipulated in all 4 seasons of “Produce 101,” and so they have been charged with obstruction of enterprise for all 4 seasons. They have been charged with fraud for under season three and season 4.

Afterwards, some followers of “Produce 101 Season 2” filed an attraction, stating that the prosecution had not accomplished a correct investigation into season two relating to suspicions of fraud dedicated by Ahn Joon Younger. The Seoul Excessive Prosecutors’ Workplace reviewed their attraction and decided that additional investigation was required, nevertheless the prosecution has as soon as once more cleared them of fraud suspicions.

Throughout their first trial final month, Ahn Joon Younger was sentenced to 2 years in jail and Kim Yong Bum to at least one 12 months and eight months in jail.

