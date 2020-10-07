No evidence of liver damage from decoction: Ministry of AYUSH

The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday rejected those claims that consuming liver decoction for a long time would damage the liver. The ministry says that this is a ‘misconception’ because everything used to make the decoction is used while cooking food in homes. Also Read – Health Tips: Drink basil and pepper decoction daily, will not forget corona virus

Significantly, in view of Kovid-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has suggested the use of decoction to increase immunity.

At the press conference, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that cinnamon, basil and black pepper are used to make decoction and they have a favorable effect on the respiratory system.

The ministry, among other things, recommended making the decoction by using basil, cinnamon, pepper, ginger powder and raisins and consuming it twice a day.

Kotecha said, “There is no evidence that the decoction causes damage to the liver.” This is a misconception because all the decoction ingredients are used to cook food in the home. ”He also said that research is going on to find out how effective it is against Kovid-19.