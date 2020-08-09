No fresh Kovid-19 investigation by Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari deleted his tweet

New Delhi: No fresh Kovid-19 investigation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been done. This information was given by an official on Sunday. This clarification comes after BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari tweeted about the investigation. Also Read – Covid-19: 1404 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, 16 deaths in twenty-four hours; Ongoing treatment of 10,667 patients

Shah is admitted to a hospital in Gurugram after being found infected with Kovid-19 last week. A Home Ministry official said that when an investigation is done, everyone will be informed. He also asked everyone not to speculate about the health of the Home Minister.

Soon, Tiwari also deleted his tweet stating that the investigation report of Shah's corona virus has been negative. On August 2, 55-year-old Shah announced on his Twitter handle that he was infected with the corona virus and was being admitted to the hospital after doctors' advice.

Manoj Tiwari later deleted his tweet-

