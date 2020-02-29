No, Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Isn’t Dead, Despite Rumors To The Contrary

Depart a Remark
Take a deep breath in and launch. Nice information! Despite rumors proclaiming in any other case, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is alive! The actor, who performed Jaime Lannister all through the favored collection’ eight-season run, is likely one of the newest celebrities to falsely be reported as useless. To show that he’s very a lot among the many dwelling, Coster-Waldau took to social media to clear issues up.
Offering proof of life, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted a video on his Instagram addressing the worrying rumors that the Game of Thrones actor had died. He additionally sounded off within the video’s caption. In it, Coster-Waldau expressed his ire at having an advert “report” the pretend information of his demise. Put your thoughts comfy by watching the video beneath:
There you could have it. Not like his Game of Thrones character, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau could be very a lot alive. Sadly, Coster-Waldau joins many celebrities who’ve fallen sufferer to some corners of the web’s darkish previous time: demise hoaxes. For reference, again in 2018, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill was shocked to be taught that he had “died” in an errored Google discover.
Therefore, you possibly can add one other connection between The Witcher and Game of Thrones. This connection a very grim one. The stars of a present each getting swept up in a demise hoax isn’t the form of trivia you need to share in widespread. All of which begs the query: how did all of this begin? As Nikolaj Coster-Waldau defined within the video, it started with an advert that circulated on-line.
Among the many websites affected by the pretend demise advert was the Danish information outlet TV2/Lorry. It featured their brand, per Huff Publish. TV2/Lorry subsequently launched a press release on their web site to clear up the state of affairs. In it, they revealed that they reported the advert to the police and Google. Translated by Google, the location provides they’d “nothing to do with the advert” falsely indicating Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s demise.
It’s powerful to think about how emotionally wrecking a demise hoax needs to be on the sufferer. Within the video, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau laments that his household might have seen the pretend information advert. Fortunately, Coster-Waldau was capable of clear issues up on Instagram. Now, the actor can give attention to his bustling profession.
Thank goodness for social media! It gave Nikolaj Coster-Waldau the platform to clear up the rumors that unfold all through Denmark.
Jaime Lannister didn’t find yourself getting back from the useless for Game of Thrones’ finale regardless of a fan principle that proposed he would. His portrayer, then again, has dispelled the pretend rumors claiming his tragic demise. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau isn’t any stranger to having to clear issues up.
After Game of Thrones’ divisive finale, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reacted to the backlash surrounding the ending. He additionally revealed that Game of Thrones’ co-showrunner was additionally upset by the darkish Battle of Winterfell episode, which drew super fan frustration. Depart it to Coster-Waldau to make issues clear!
You may see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau within the ultimate season of Game of Thrones, which is now out there on digital and DVD. Winter (and spring) premieres can be coming to tv, whilst you look forward to that upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, Home of the Dragon.
