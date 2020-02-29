No, Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Isn’t Dead, Despite Rumors To The Contrary

View this submit on Instagram

I’ve been utilized in adverts towards my will earlier than however that is insane. To make a pretend information story about my demise is past disgusting. And though it’s nice that the assorted web sites that carried the story have taken it down they nonetheless ran it as a result of it was paid for. Absolutely there should be some management into what you place up earlier than you place it up. Anyway. I’m high-quality. Have an ideal weekend. N