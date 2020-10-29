No gold and silver, thieves wiped out 15 quintals of onion in Nashik, big loss to farmer

New Delhi You must have heard and seen a lot about the incidents of theft. Many times these thieves cross the goods of millions from people’s homes, shops and big malls. But, a surprising case of theft has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. Where the thieves have neither gold nor silver nor money, but have cleaned hands on onions. Also Read – Onion Price Updates: Onion prices will fall soon, government will release one lakh tonne buffer stock to stop prices

The case is of Wakharwadi in Devla area of ​​Nashik. Where thieves have carried out the crime of Onion Theft of 15 quintals.

The owner of this onion has suffered losses of up to one lakh. This is the onion that farmers keep in the field, and most of the time there is no one in the field. The onion is kept in such a way that by doing this the onion does not spoil and there is air in it. It is being told that since onion prices have gone up in the sky, this is the third incident of onion theft in that area.

It is estimated that 3 to 4 people may have carried out this work of stealing onions. Not only this, many incidents of theft have come to light in different rural parts of Pune. In the way, prices of other vegetables including onions are increasing. Vegetables are becoming scarce for common people. In different parts of the country, onions are being sold up to 50 rupees per kg.